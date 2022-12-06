US Markets

Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port

Credit: REUTERS/MUNSIF VENGATTIL

December 06, 2022 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by Munsif Vengattil and Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Construction by the Adani Group at the port had been halted because of objections from a mostly Christian fishing community which said the port was causing erosion that undermined their livelihoods.

The fishing community will leave their protest shelter and the decision was taken after a discussion with the state government, protest leader Fredy Solomon told Reuters.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

