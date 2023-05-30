News & Insights

US Markets

Protests flare as Brazil approves bill limiting recognition of tribal lands

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

May 30, 2023 — 08:16 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Boadle and Leonardo Benassatto for Reuters ->

By Anthony Boadle and Leonardo Benassatto

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress approved on Tuesday night a bill to limit the recognition of new Indigenous reservations, a decision seen by environmentalists and human rights advocates as a setback after intense pressure from the farm lobby.

The approval, by 283 votes to 155, comes after Indigenous groups blocked a highway and burned tires to protest the measures earlier on Tuesday.

Outside Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, demonstrators blocked a major motorway with flaming tires and used bows and arrows to confront police, who dispersed them with tear gas.

Indigenous groups from across the country planned a week of protests outside Congress in the capital Brasilia.

Bill 490 would not affect currently recognized reservations, but, may impact hundreds of territories under evaluation.

The lower house fast-tracked the bill after pressure from Brazil's powerful agricultural lobby.

Establishing a reservation gives Indigenous communities legal protections that can deter illegal loggers and wildcat gold miners from land invasions.

Those surged under far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who called for commercial agriculture and mining even on recognized reservations.

Indigenous leaders want President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's election, to protect some 300 territories that were mapped out years ago but have not been formally recognized.

Lula legally recognized six Indigenous territories last month.

Some 300 different ethnic groups live on 730 territories that they consider ancestral lands, mainly in the Amazon rainforest. The issue of recognition of tribal lands is also being examined by the Supreme Court.

The bill still needs approval in the Senate and signing by Lula. He could veto it but there might be enough support in Congress to override that.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Leonardo Benassatto in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brad Haynes, Cynthia Osterman and Lincoln Feast)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsPublic Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.