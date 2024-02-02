News & Insights

Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 02, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Farmers have blocked several border crossings between Belgium and the Netherlands, Belgian and Dutch traffic centres said on Friday, as they protest against grievances including taxes, rising costs, cheap imports and bureaucracy.

The border crossing in the direction of Antwerp, Belgium's second-biggest city and home to Europe's second-biggest port, is one of the blocked crossings, according to a post on social media platform X.

Local media reported most protesters came from Belgium, and some of them are Dutch.

In western Belgium, farmers have been blocking trucks from entering or leaving the port of Zeebrugge, part of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, for several days, with Flemish broadcaster VRT reporting that almost 2,000 trucks are stuck.

