Protesters drape home of UK PM Sunak in black fabric over energy policy

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greenpeace protesters draped the private home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric to protest against his government's energy policy, the environmental campaign group said on Thursday.

A picture posted by Greenpeace UK on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed four protesters atop the property, covering it in swathes of black fabric, while two others held a banner that read "RISHI SUNAK - OIL PROFITS OR OUR FUTURE?"

Sunak's office had no immediate comment. Sunak said on Wednesday that he was going on holiday that evening.

