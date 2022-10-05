Protesters disrupt British PM Truss's speech at party conference

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Protesters bearing a Greenpeace sign disrupted a speech by British Prime Minister Liz Truss at a conference of the ruling Conservative Party on Wednesday.

Two protesters held up a sign reading "Who Voted For This? Greenpeace," before they were led away by security personnel.

(Reporting by William James in London, writing by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by William Schomberg)

