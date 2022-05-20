Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

Contributors
Arnd Wiegmann Reuters
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Dozens of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police in Zurich on Friday ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos starting on Sunday.

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police in Zurich on Friday ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos starting on Sunday.

The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away.

Police used pepper spray and rubberised pellets to break up the march through the downtown district.

"The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and showcase themselves undisturbed," one group had posted on its website, calling for people to attend the march.

"It is necessary to disturb the peace in their hinterland and act against the functioning of the capitalist system," it said.

(Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann and Michael Shields; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters