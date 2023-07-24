News & Insights

Protesters burn Koran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD

July 24, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - A small group of protesters in Denmark on Monday set fire to a copy of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, risking a further deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The group that calls itself "Danish Patriots" also held a similar demonstration last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook.

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burning or damaging of the Koran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

