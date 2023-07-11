News & Insights

Protesters block Israel highways over new Supreme Court bill

Credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN

July 11, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Maayan Lubell, Dan Willliams, Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, July 11 (Reuters) - Israeli protesters blocked major highways on Tuesday after a bill that would curb some of the Supreme Court's power won initial approval by parliament, with full support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right ruling coalition.

Footage showed crowds of flag-waving Israelis stopping morning traffic in major intersections and on highways in central Israel, business hub Tel Aviv and near the entrance to Jerusalem. Some lay on roads, while others threw flares.

Police, who said 24 people have been arrested, used a water cannon to disperse some protesters and dragged others away by force.

More protests were planned nationwide throughout Tuesday, including at the main international Ben Gurion airport.

The drive by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition to change the justice system has sparked unprecedented protests, stirred concern for Israel's democratic health among Western allies and bruised the economy.

The new bill won a first of three required votes to be written into law late on Monday to the cries of 'for shame' by opposition lawmakers.

If passed as is, it would curb Supreme Court's power to void decisions made by the government, ministers and elected officials by ruling them unreasonable.

Critics argue that this judicial oversight helps prevent corruption and abuses of power. Proponents say the change will facilitate effective governance by curbing court intervention, arguing that judges have other legal means to exercise oversight.

Divisions over the government's judicial campaign have cut deep through Israeli society. Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges he denies - had paused it for compromise talks with the opposition but the negotiations collapsed in June.

Washington has urged Netanyahu to come to broad agreements over any justice reforms that it says should keep Israel's courts independent.

Netanyahu has so far not indicated he would again pause legislation and has also played down the economic fallout from the campaign which has spooked investors and weakened the shekel almost 8% since January.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Dan Willliams and Steven Scheer; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Louise Heavens)

