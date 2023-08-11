Proterra's (PTRA) Unexpected Fall Signals EV SPACs' Fading Spark

The electric vehicle (EV) wave that roared in 2020 and 2021, driven by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), is crashing. The once-booming EV SPAC frenzy is now witnessing a sobering reality, as startups falter in their ambitious milestones, leaving investors disillusioned.

The latest casualty in this changing landscape is Proterra PTRA, a leading manufacturer of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early this week. The move comes after Lordstown Motors RIDEQ filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2023 after failing to resolve a dispute over a promised investment from Foxconn.

After taking a shortcut to an IPO through SPAC mergers, most EV startups have been investigated for potentially misleading investors with unrealistic projections. This has resulted in diminishing cash reserves, putting immense pressure on startups that are struggling to scale up production while facing limited funding options in a turbulent economic environment.

Moreover, the drop in valuations has made selling equity for much-needed cash less effective, leaving investors dissatisfied with the dilution of their stake, especially as established players like Ford F, General Motors GM and others enter the EV space. The road ahead remains uncertain for EV SPACs, with the need for sustained funding and doubts over their ability to deliver on promises. The current year is going to be crucial for EV startups as they walk a financial tightrope.

Coming back to Proterra, its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has cast a shadow on its prospects, prompting a closer look at its journey from success to financial distress.

Proterra’s Rise: From Pioneer to Powerhouse

It's especially shocking when industry stalwarts tumble. One such fall is of Proterra — once a notable name in the EV space. It gained recognition for its pioneering efforts in developing zero-emission electric transit buses and has been dedicated to creating sustainable transportation solutions since its inception. The company introduced the North American market to zero-emission electric buses in 2010. Proterra’s remarkable journey has seen the displacement of more than 180 million pounds of CO2 emissions, with their buses covering 40 million service miles.

By 2015, the company had diversified into battery tech and powertrains, splitting into three distinct units — ‘Powered’ for vehicle and equipment electrification for OEMs, ‘Transit’ for battery electric buses for transit fleets and ‘Energy’ for charging solutions.

The diversification allowed Proterra to expand beyond buses into various commercial vehicle applications, including cargo vans, off-highway equipment used in construction and mining, and Class 8 semi-trucks. The company expanded its heavy-duty EV charging infrastructure by more than 100 megawatts to support commercial vehicle fleets in North America.

Proterra’s innovative battery technology and commitment to environmentally friendly solutions earned it a reputation as an industry darling, attracting attention from both investors and policymakers. PTRA’s achievements even caught the attention of President Biden, who virtually toured one of its facilities.

Proterra went public in June 2021 via a merger with a SPAC. The deal was valued at $1.6 billion and seemed to echo its success story.

PTRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Descent into Bankruptcy

For a company that was quite well-established, the news of Proterra's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was a seismic shock to the industry. How did a well-established firm with three business lines, government aid and presidential praise find itself in such dire straits?

Several factors resulted in Proterra's downfall. Firstly, Proterra's aggressive strategy to expand its three business lines simultaneously led to rapid capital burn, creating financial vulnerabilities that proved difficult to overcome. The tightening of the capital market only added fuel to the fire.

Secondly, Proterra's business model faced unique challenges. The company’s primary clientele and transit agencies, reliant on federal and state funding, often resulted in prolonged deal finalizations and even price reductions to secure bids—straining Proterra’s profit margins. Proterra’s model of recognizing revenues after bus delivery was further jeopardized by inflation.

Also, with each transit agency demanding unique bus specifications, Proterra found itself stuck in a loop of endless customizations. Scaling became challenging, requiring hefty working capital. Compounding these issues were supply chain constraints, which resulted in substantial delays and financial penalties for Proterra.

Despite its initial successes, Proterra's journey took a dramatic turn with its recent bankruptcy filing. CEO Gareth Joyce cites market and macroeconomic forces hindering efficient scalability. As Proterra navigates this challenging period, it has emphasized its intention to honor its obligations to employees, vendors and suppliers. Meanwhile, it canceled itsearnings call which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The company said that Moelis & Company LLC is acting as Proterra’s investment banker, FTI Consulting as its financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as its legal advisor.

A Bumpy Road Ahead

The rise and fall of Proterra serve as a cautionary tale for the EV industry. While the company aims to revitalize its financial standing through recapitalization or a sale, the Proterra narrative demonstrates that although groundbreaking technology and sustainability goals are essential, they must be coupled with sound financial management and a strategic and resilient approach to navigate uncertainties. As the company treads this uncertain path, the industry watches, hopeful yet wary of what the future holds.

