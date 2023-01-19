Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Proterra Inc PTRA.O said on Thursday it plans to cut more jobs and combine electric bus and battery production in South Carolina as it looks to trim costs.

The electric-bus maker's exit from its City of Industry facility in California, along with the additional planned job cuts, will impact about 300 roles this year, it said.

"The consolidation of manufacturing sites will also allow the company to better manage ongoing supply-chain disruptions and decrease facilities costs," the company said in a statement.

The move comes as electric-vehicle makers including Stellantis NV STLA.MI and Nikola Corp NKLA.O tighten spending in the face of consumer affordability concerns in the United States.

More U.S. consumers want to buy an electric vehicle but are worried about rising prices, according to a survey by consulting firm Deloitte.

In December, Stellantis said it would indefinitely idle an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illionois, citing high EV costs.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

