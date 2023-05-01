Proterra CFO To Quit, David Black Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Proterra Inc (PTRA), engaged in the business of commercial vehicle electrification technology, on Monday announced that David Black, has been appointed as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, in place of Karina Padilla, who would step down effective May 15.

David Black, a public company finance executive with more than 30 years' experience in public corporate accounting and finance leadership has been appointed effective May 16, 2023.

Prior to joining the company, David Black served in the roles of Special Advisor to the CEO and as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BWX Technologies, a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government.

Padilla would remain with the company as a non-executive officer employee through June 2.

Shares of Proterra are currently trading in pre-market at $1.1611, down $0.01 or 0.76 percent from the previous close.

