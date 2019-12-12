Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.3% Higher

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. PTI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 330.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock gained after the company reported that it initiated first ever personalized medicine-based clinical trial, CHOICES, in European cystic fibrosis patients.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Proteostasis Therapeutics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. price | Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector is Alkermes plc ALKS which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

