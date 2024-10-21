Proteomics International Unveils Diagnostic Breakthroughs and Market Plans

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has reported significant advancements in predictive diagnostics, including a world-first blood test for esophageal cancer with 94% accuracy and a promising study on PromarkerD for type 1 diabetes-related kidney health. The company is preparing for the commercial launch of PromarkerD in the U.S. and Australia in 2025, leveraging both traditional and direct-to-consumer strategies. Additionally, they have renewed their ISO 17025 certification, which supports their precision medicine initiatives.

