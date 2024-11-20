Proteomics International Issues New Employee Options

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has announced the issuance of 3,040,000 employee options under a new tranche that will not be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme, which aims to retain and motivate their workforce. Investors might find this a strategic step in aligning employee interests with company performance.

