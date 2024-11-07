News & Insights

Proteomics International Gains Strong Support at AGM

November 07, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, signaling robust shareholder support. The company’s focus on predictive diagnostics and bio-analytical services continues to drive confidence in its future prospects. Investors have shown strong backing for key leadership appointments and strategic initiatives.

