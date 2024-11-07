News & Insights

Proteomics International Announces Leadership Changes and Future Plans

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd, a leader in predictive diagnostics, held its 10th Annual General Meeting where Chairman Neville Gardiner announced leadership transitions, including his own handover to incoming Chairman James Williams. The company, trading as PILL on the ASX, continues to focus on innovative bio-analytical services, with plans to build on its achievements in FY24. This strategic shift aims to enhance its growth trajectory and impact on healthcare.

