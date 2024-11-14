Proteomics International Announces Director Departure

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has announced that Ian Roger Moore will step down as director, effective November 8, 2024. Moore holds a significant interest in the company through Moore and Sotomi Investments Pty Ltd, with 975,824 fully paid ordinary shares. This change might interest investors tracking leadership shifts in biotech companies.

