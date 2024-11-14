News & Insights

Stocks

Proteomics International Announces Director Departure

November 14, 2024 — 12:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. (AU:PIQ) has released an update.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has announced that Ian Roger Moore will step down as director, effective November 8, 2024. Moore holds a significant interest in the company through Moore and Sotomi Investments Pty Ltd, with 975,824 fully paid ordinary shares. This change might interest investors tracking leadership shifts in biotech companies.

For further insights into AU:PIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.