Protein Shake and PowerBar Maker BellRing IPO Debuts

Post Consumer Brands (POST), the venerable maker of Alpha Bits, Grape-nuts and Raisin Bran cereals and other food products, is spinning off its convenient nutrition division BellRing Brands (BRBR), which makes Premier Protein shakes, Dymatize protein powders and PowerBar nutrition bars. The company has generated sales growth of 20% over the last two years and despite a near-term supply constraint issues, management believes that it will produce organic sales growth of 10% going forward.



Here are three other things you need to know about BellRing.



1. BellRing is the category leader in protein shakes with lead brand Premier Protein.



2. Convenient nutrition segment is $17 billion in the US and growing at a 7% CAGR.



3. Growth slowed to 5% in the 9mo FY19 due to supply constraints.

