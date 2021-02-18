US Markets
CAPA

Protein sequencing firm Quantum-Si to go public via $1.46 bln SPAC merger

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Chip-based protein sequencing firm Quantum-Si Incorporated has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp in a deal that values the combined company at $1.46 billion.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chip-based protein sequencing firm Quantum-Si Incorporated has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp CAPA.O in a deal that values the combined company at $1.46 billion.

The deal will be financed through a private investment of $425 million from institutional investors such as Foresite Capital Management LLC, Eldridge, and Glenview Capital Management LLC, the companies said on Thursday.

Guilford, Connecticut-based Quantum-Si operates a platform that uses semiconductor chips to decode proteins. It offers tools for sample preparation, sequencing and data analysis.

HighCape, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raised $115 million in its initial public offering in September. SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an IPO to acquire a private company, which becomes public as a result.

The combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "QSI."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co are acting as placement agents for the private investment, while J.P. Morgan Securities is acting as the sole financial advisor to HighCape.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAPA

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters