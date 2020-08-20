Kymera Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing protein degraders for oncology and immunology, raised $174 million by offering 8.7 million shares at $20, above the range of $16 to $18. The Watertown, MA-based company originally planned to offer 7.4 million shares.



Kymera Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KYMR. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Protein degrader biotech Kymera Therapeutics prices upsized IPO above the range at $20 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



