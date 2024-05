Protector Forsikring ASA (PSKRF) has released an update.

Christoffer Skyrud, a key insider at Protector Forsikring ASA, sold 3,900 shares at NOK 245 each, and post-transaction, retains 16,126 shares in the company.

