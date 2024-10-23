News & Insights

Protector Forsikring ASA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 23, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Protector Forsikring ASA (PSKRF) has released an update.

Protector Forsikring ASA posted a strong Q3 2024 with a profit of NOK 581 million, driven by robust performance in the UK, Norway, and Sweden, despite adverse impacts from large property claims in Denmark. The company’s combined ratio improved to 83.2% and gross written premiums rose by 15% in local currencies, indicating solid financial health and growth potential.

