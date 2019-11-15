Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTVCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PTVCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.06, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVCB was $16.06, representing a -31.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.28 and a 4.97% increase over the 52 week low of $15.30.

PTVCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). PTVCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.41.

