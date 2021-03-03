Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTVCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PTVCB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVCB was $23.01, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.17 and a 124.93% increase over the 52 week low of $10.23.

PTVCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). PTVCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTVCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.