Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTVCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PTVCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.96, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVCB was $14.96, representing a -16.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.87 and a 46.24% increase over the 52 week low of $10.23.

PTVCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). PTVCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.55.

