Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PTVCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PTVCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTVCA was $15, representing a -34.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.75 and a 1.69% increase over the 52 week low of $14.75.

PTVCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). PTVCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.41.

