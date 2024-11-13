News & Insights

Protean Energy’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

November 13, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Limited has announced that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. This outcome highlights the company’s ongoing governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing investor confidence. Such developments are crucial for stakeholders and those interested in the stock market.

