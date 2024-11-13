Protean Energy Secures Investor Backing for Strategic Moves

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its recent General Meeting, signaling strong investor support for proposed changes and initiatives. Key resolutions included changes to the nature and scale of activities, consolidation of capital, and various share issuances. This positive outcome reflects confidence in Protean Energy’s strategic direction and potential growth.

