Protean Energy Limited Announces Share Consolidation Plan

November 14, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Limited has announced the consolidation of its ordinary fully paid shares, following approval from shareholders. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance value for investors. The consolidation reflects the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its financial operations.

