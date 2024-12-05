Protean Energy Ends Acquisition, Plans Restructuring

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Limited has announced the termination of its acquisition agreement with Aurora Minerals Pty Ltd due to an unsatisfied debt-for-equity swap condition. Consequently, the company has withdrawn its prospectus and will return all subscription funds to investors. Protean plans to restructure with the aim of re-listing once market conditions improve.

