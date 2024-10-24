Protean Energy Acquires Aurora Minerals and Rebrands

Protean Energy Limited (AU:POW) has released an update.

Protean Energy Ltd has announced its acquisition of Aurora Minerals Pty Ltd, positioning itself to explore two promising mineral projects in Canada’s James Bay. The company plans to raise $5 million to support these explorations and undergoes a rebranding to ‘Aurora Rare Earths Limited’. This strategic move aligns Protean with the growing demand for critical minerals essential for energy transition.

