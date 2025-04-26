Markets
Protara Therapeutics Shares Positive Phase 2 Interim Results Of TARA-002 In Patients With NMIBC

April 26, 2025 — 12:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Protara Therapeutics Inc.(TARA) announced updated results from its Phase 2 open-label ADVANCED-2 trial assessing intravesical TARA-002, the Company's investigational cell-based therapy, in high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) patients with carcinoma in situ, or CIS (Ta/T1), who are Bacillus Calmette-Gurin (BCG)-Unresponsive or BCG-Nave.

According to the company, TARA-002 has shown remarkable efficacy, achieving a 100% complete response rate at any time and a 67% 12-month landmark complete response rate in BCG-unresponsive patients. Additionally, it demonstrated a 76% complete response rate at any time and a 43% 12-month landmark complete response rate in BCG-naïve patients. The treatment also boasts a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no reported Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events.

The company continues to expect to present an interim update with results from about 25 six-month evaluable BCG-Unresponsive patients by the end of 2025.

