Protara Therapeutics Reports Promising Phase 2 Trial Results

December 05, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

The latest update is out from Protara Therapeutics ( (TARA) ).

Protara Therapeutics presented promising interim results from its Phase 2 ADVANCED-2 trial for TARA-002, a potential therapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The clinical data revealed a 72% complete response rate at six months, with favorable safety and tolerability, and no severe adverse events. These findings suggest TARA-002’s potential as a viable treatment, capturing interest from investors and stakeholders keen on innovative cancer therapies and their market implications.

