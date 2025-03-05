Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Q4 Loss Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$12.77 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$10.22 million, or -$0.90 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.77 Mln. vs. -$10.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.48 vs. -$0.90 last year.

