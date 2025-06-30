Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Added to Russell 3000® Index, Enhancing Visibility in Financial Community

Protara Therapeutics joins the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing visibility as it advances cancer and rare disease therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has been added to the Russell 3000® Index as of June 30, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for cancer and rare diseases. CEO Jesse Shefferman highlighted that this inclusion reflects the company's progress in advancing their clinical pipeline, particularly with TARA-002 for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, as well as their IV Choline Chloride program for patients on parenteral support. The Russell Indexes, which track the largest US stocks, are widely utilized by investment managers and serve as benchmarks for investments. Protara aims to leverage this enhanced visibility to further its mission of bringing transformative therapies to patients and creating value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

Protara Therapeutics has been added to the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing its visibility to institutional investors and the broader financial community.

This inclusion reflects the company's progress in its clinical pipeline, including advancements in TARA-002 for cancer and rare diseases.

The Russell 3000® Index is widely recognized, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets benchmarked against it, potentially attracting more investment interest in Protara.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes "forward-looking statements," which highlights the uncertainty and potential volatility in Protara's development plans and financial outlook.

There are inherent risks associated with the development programs and regulatory approvals, suggesting challenges that could impact the company's future performance.

The mention of requiring sufficient financing to fund strategic plans indicates potential financial instability or resource constraints.

FAQ

What is Protara Therapeutics?

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and rare diseases.

When was Protara added to the Russell 3000® Index?

Protara was added to the Russell 3000® Index effective June 30, 2025, as part of the annual reconstitution.

What is TARA-002?

TARA-002 is Protara's lead investigational cell-based therapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

How does Protara benefit from being in the Russell 3000® Index?

Being in the Russell 3000® Index enhances Protara's visibility among the financial community and may attract more investors.

What are the company's future plans?

Protara aims to advance its clinical trials for TARA-002 and develop its IV Choline Chloride program for parenteral nutrition support.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TARA Insider Trading Activity

$TARA insiders have traded $TARA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUELINE ZUMMO (Chf Scientific Operations Off) sold 21,224 shares for an estimated $96,144

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $TARA stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TARA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TARA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TARA forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc.





(Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that the Company has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index as part of the annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets today, June 30, 2025.





“Protara’s inclusion in the Russell 3000



®



Index is a reflection of the progress that we have made executing across our pipeline, including the advancement of clinical trials for TARA-002 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations and the development of our IV Choline Chloride program for patients on parenteral support,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “We are pleased to join this prestigious index to enhance the Company’s visibility amongst the financial community as we work to bring transformative therapies to patients and generate value for our stockholders."





The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US. stocks as of Tuesday, April 30, 2025 ranking them by market capitalization. Russell indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.







About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.







Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit



www.protaratx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Protara may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “designed,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding Protara’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: Protara’s business strategy, including its development plans for its product candidates and plans regarding the timing or outcome of existing or future clinical trials (including reporting data from approximately 25 6-month evaluable BCG-Unresponsive patients by the end of 2025); statements related to expectations regarding interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Protara’s financial position; statements regarding the anticipated safety or efficacy of Protara’s product candidates; and Protara’s outlook for the remainder of the year and future periods. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: risks that Protara’s financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with: Protara’s development programs, including the initiation and completion of non-clinical studies and clinical trials and the timing of required filings with the FDA and other regulatory agencies; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; changes in Protara’s strategic and commercial plans; Protara’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic plans and commercialization efforts; having to use cash in ways or on timing other than expected; the impact of market volatility on cash reserves; failure to attract and retain management and key personnel; the impact of general U.S. and foreign, economic, industry, market, regulatory, political or public health conditions; and the risks and uncertainties associated with Protara’s business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Protara's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Protara undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Company Contact:





Justine O'Malley





Protara Therapeutics







Justine.OMalley@protaratx.com







646-817-2836



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.