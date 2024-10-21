Protara Therapeutics granted FDA Fast Track designation for IV Choline Chloride

Protara Therapeutics (TARA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has granted Fast Track designation to Intravenous, IV, Choline Chloride, the Company’s investigational IV phospholipid substrate replacement therapy, as a source of choline for adult and adolescent patients on parenteral support, PS, for whom oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient, or contraindicated. In the U.S. alone, there are approximately 40,000 patients on long-term parenteral support.

