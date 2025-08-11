Protara Beats Q2 Loss Estimates

Key Points GAAP loss per share of $0.35 in Q2 2025 beat analyst expectations

Research and development expenses rose 68.8% year-over-year in Q2 2025, reflecting ongoing clinical trial spending, while revenue remained at zero.

Protara ended the quarter with $145.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments in marketable debt securities, projecting operational funding into mid-2027.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treatments for cancer and rare diseases, reported its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025. The headline result was a GAAP net loss per share of $0.35, which was narrower than the analyst consensus estimate of a $0.39 GAAP loss. Revenue (GAAP) matched projections at $0.0 million, Revenue remained at zero year-over-year, as the company is not yet commercial. Operational losses (GAAP) increased, driven by higher research and development and general administrative expenses. Overall, the quarter reflected substantial investment in clinical programs, a solid liquidity position, and ongoing progress, but also continued losses and no revenue from product sales.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.35) $(0.39) $(0.45) N/A Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 million $0.0 million $0.0 million — Research and Development Expenses $10.8 million $6.4 million 68.8% General and Administrative Expenses $5.8 million $4.3 million 34.9% Net Loss $15.0 million $9.5 million 57.9%

Company Overview and Business Focus

Protara is focused on developing new therapies for cancer and rare disorders with few available treatments. Its lead asset is TARA-002, a biologic candidate being investigated in bladder cancer and pediatric lymphatic malformations. The company is also developing intravenous Choline Chloride for patients who require long-term nutrition support through parenteral (intravenous) means due to digestive system failure.

Progress for Protara hinges on advancing its clinical pipeline through clinical trials and eventually obtaining regulatory approvals. Key success factors include demonstrating safety and effectiveness in Phase 2 and 3 clinical programs, managing research and administration costs, and maintaining enough funding to support extended development. Given it has no commercial products yet, Protara relies on its cash reserves and external fundraising to finance ongoing operations.

Quarterly Operational and Financial Performance

During the quarter, Protara's most notable financial result was a GAAP net loss per share of $0.35, outperforming the analyst forecast of a $0.39 GAAP loss. However, the narrower loss per share mainly reflected a doubling in weighted average shares outstanding, from 21.2 million to 42.3 million year-over-year (GAAP), alongside higher investment income. Total net loss (GAAP) in absolute terms widened to $15.0 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior-year period (GAAP), as spending accelerated on clinical development for both TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride.

The company recorded no revenue, in line with expectations for this pre-commercial stage. Research and development expenses increased to $10.8 million from $6.4 million year-over-year, primarily due to higher clinical activity for both main investigational programs. General and administrative expenses also rose to $5.8 million; this reflected higher personnel costs and further market development work. Protara reported $1.6 million in interest and investment income, benefiting from its sizable cash and securities position carried over from earlier capital raises.

Within clinical development, patient enrollment continued for several ongoing trials. The ADVANCED-2 Phase 2 study evaluates TARA-002, a biologic treatment candidate, in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to prior Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy, with interim results from approximately 25 six-month evaluable patients expected in Q1 2026. Positive interim data from a small group of BCG-unresponsive patients showed a 100% complete response rate at any time as of the April 16, 2025 data cutoff, and a 67% complete response (CR) rate at 12 months in the BCG-unresponsive cohort as of the April 16, 2025 data cutoff. The company plans a larger interim analysis, presenting results from approximately 25 six-month evaluable patients at a medical conference in Q1 2026. In addition, Protara reported that dosing continues in the STARBORN-1 trial for pediatric patients with lymphatic malformations, where recent safety results were described as promising and well-tolerated. An interim update from this trial is expected in the second half of 2025.

For the IV Choline Chloride program, which aims to address the nutritional needs of adolescents and adults on parenteral (intravenous) support, the company remains on track to begin dosing the first patient in its pivotal THRIVE-3 trial in Q3 2025. This trial incorporates both a dose-confirmation stage and a larger, placebo-controlled phase to assess safety and efficacy. Both the TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride programs are advanced, with regulatory designations meant to speed development for rare diseases. However, no new clinical efficacy data emerged during this quarter; progress updates focused largely on trial execution rather than results.

Protara also made additions to its senior management in April and June 2025. It named a new Chief Medical Officer and a new Chief Commercial Officer, bolstering expertise in bringing cancer and rare disease therapies to market. The company did not report any new partnerships, collaborations, or revenue-generating agreements during the period. Importantly, it announced inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index from June 2025.

Protara does not currently pay a dividend. It ended the quarter with $145.6 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments in marketable debt securities, guiding that this liquidity should last into mid-2027. Net operating losses (GAAP) rose in absolute terms, and its balance sheet reflects a business in heavy investment mode as it advances trials for multiple pipeline candidates.

Protara's clinical progress centers on its two main investigational candidates: TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride. TARA-002 is a biologic therapy in development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), targeting both BCG-unresponsive and BCG-naïve patient groups. The ADVANCED-2 study in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, a difficult-to-treat form of bladder cancer, is designed to support potential registration. Recent interim findings from the first safety cohort (three patients) in the STARBORN-1 trial (September 2024) showed a high, albeit early, complete response rate for TARA-002. The upcoming larger interim analysis, expected by the end of 2025, is a key upcoming milestone that could influence the program's future regulatory and commercial prospects.

In parallel, the BCG-naïve NMIBC program for TARA-002 is under design refinement following recent engagement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Protara plans to share more on this registrational trial's design in the second half of 2025. Advancing both indications is critical for expanding the ultimate market reach of TARA-002, given the sizable addressable market of roughly 65,000 new U.S. NMIBC cases each year noted by the company. The ongoing STARBORN-1 trial, evaluating TARA-002 in children with lymphatic malformations, completed its first safety cohort with generally well-tolerated results, as previously announced by the company; an interim dataset should be available by late 2025 and may be material for future strategy.

For IV Choline Chloride, a novel formulation intended for patients requiring long-term intravenous nutrition, Protara is poised to begin the pivotal THRIVE-3 Phase 3 trial imminently. This study, which integrates dose confirmation before a larger placebo-controlled portion, addresses both adolescent and adult patients who cannot receive nutrition orally or via tube feeding, as part of the seamless THRIVE-3 Phase 2b/3 trial of IV Choline Chloride. This program holds Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA, which grant benefits such as regulatory support and possible market exclusivity upon approval. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the third quarter, marking another forward step for the pipeline.

No new research collaborations, licensing transactions, or business development deals were reported for the quarter. The company remains reliant on its clinical trial progress and the potential for future regulatory approvals as main value drivers. The expanded management team, with new executives in key medical and commercial roles, is designed to strengthen operational capabilities but signals early-stage commercial planning rather than near-term product launches.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

For the remainder of fiscal 2025, management expects its cash reserves of $145.6 million as of June 30, 2025, will be sufficient to fund operations into mid-2027. No new quantitative guidance was provided for future earnings, expenses, or revenue. Investors should continue to watch for interim clinical data readouts, especially from the ADVANCED-2 and STARBORN-1 trials, as well as initial patient dosing in the THRIVE-3 study.

No formal revenue guidance or plans for commercialization were presented. Protara's financial and operational milestones over the next several quarters will depend heavily on the ongoing pace of research and clinical recruitment, timing of regulatory feedback, and ability to manage costs through this pre-commercial phase. Given its clinical-stage status and reliance on external funding, the company's financial health will remain closely tied to its cash runway and progress in pivotal trials for TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride. TARA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

