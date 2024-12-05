News & Insights

BioTech
TARA

Protara Aces Phase II Study Of TARA-002 In Non—muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer; Stock Surges

December 05, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Protara Therapeutics (TARA), a clinical-stage company, on Thursday, announced positive results from its ongoing Phase 2 ADVANCED-2 trial.

ADVANCED-2 is an ongoing phase II trial of the company's drug candidate TARA-002 in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), including those who are BCG-Unresponsive or BCG-Naïve.

According to the trial findings, TARA-002 demonstrated a 72 percent six-month complete response (CR) rate across BCG exposures, with 70 percent CR at any time.

In BCG-Unresponsive patients, the CR rate was 100 percent at six months, and 64 percent in BCG-Naïve patients.

TARA-002 also demonstrated durability, with all patients maintaining CR from three to six months. It had a favorable safety profile with no Grade 2 or greater adverse events, and no patients discontinued due to adverse events.

The company is also evaluating TARA-002 in a phase II trial in lymphatic malformations, dubbed STARBORN-1. Lymphatic malformations refer to a rare condition primarily impacting children for which there are no FDA approved therapies.

Interim data from the STARBORN-1 trial is expected in the first half of 2025

In September 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted TARA-002 Rare Pediatric Disease designation for the treatment of Lymphatic Malformations (LMs), underscoring its potential as a therapeutic option for this rare condition.

TARA closed Wednesday's trading at $3.54, up 25.53%. In premarket trading, the stock is up by 33.05% at $4.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.