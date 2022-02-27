Protalix Submits Marketing Authorization Application To EMA For PRX-102 For Fabry Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application or MAA via centralized procedure to the European Medicines Agency or EMA for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) for the proposed treatment of adults with Fabry disease, and the subsequent validation of the MAA by the EMA.

The MAA submission includes a comprehensive set of preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data compiled from the Company's completed and ongoing clinical studies evaluating PRX-102 as a potential treatment for Fabry disease, Protalix said in a statement.

Protalix stated that the centralized procedure via the EMA allows for the submission of a single marketing authorization application to the European Union, and, if approved, allows Chiesi, the company's commercial partner, to market and make PRX-102 available to patients and healthcare professionals across the entire European Union.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.