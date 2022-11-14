Markets
PLX

Protalix Resubmits To FDA The BLA For Pegunigalsidase Alfa For Treatment Of Fabry Disease

November 14, 2022 — 06:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) announced Monday the resubmission on Wednesday of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.

Pegunigalsidase alfa is a purposefully-designed, long-acting recombinant, PEGylated, cross-linked a-galactosidase-A investigational product candidate.

The BLA resubmission includes a comprehensive set of clinical and manufacturing data, which was compiled from studies that involved more than 140 Fabry disease patients with up to five years of follow up including all three completed studies in the PRX-102 Phase III clinical program.

The BLA resubmission also includes safety data compiled from the ongoing phase III extension studies of PRX-102. If approved, Protalix will be eligible to receive a milestone payment from Italian pharmaceutical company Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. upon BLA approval.

Protalix and Chiesi anticipate that the FDA will complete its review of the resubmission within six months of receipt.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently reviewing the marketing authorization application for PRX-102, and interactions with the EMA are ongoing.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.