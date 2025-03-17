Protalix Q4 Earnings Fall, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX), a biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced that net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with last year.

Shares of Protalix are increasing in pre-market trading.

In the fourth quarter, net income decreased to $2.93 million compared with $8.31 million last year.

Earnings per share also declined to $0.04 from $0.09 prior year.

Operating income came in lower in the fourth quarter at $3.92 million compared with $10.46 million in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to $53.4 million from $10.46 million last year.

In the pre-market trading, Protalix is 6.25% higher at $2.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

