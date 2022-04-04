Markets
Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results From BALANCE Phase III Trial

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX), and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announced topline results from the BALANCE phase III clinical trial evaluating pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102), 1 mg/kg, administered every two weeks, compared to agalsidase beta for the treatment of Fabry disease. The study met its pre-specified primary endpoint and showed that PRX-102 was statistically non-inferior to agalsidase beta. The company noted that topline results also showed a favorable tolerability and immunogenicity profile for PRX-102.

"Given these results, we plan, together with Chiesi, our commercialization partner, to work with regulatory agencies on the applicable submissions, hopefully bringing PRX-102 to approval as a new PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy for all adult Fabry patients," said Einat Brill Almon, Protalix's Sr. Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics were up 10% in pre-market trade on Monday.

