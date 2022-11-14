Protalix BioTherapeutics Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) reported a third quarter net loss of approximately $3.6 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $4.2 million, or $0.09 per share, a year ago.

Total revenues increased to $14.18 million from $12.05 million, prior year. Revenues from selling goods were $8.8 million, an increase of 96%, compared to revenues of $4.5 million, previous year. Revenue from licenses and R&D services were $5.4 million, a decrease of 28%, compared to revenues of $7.5 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were approximately $20.8 million at September 30, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.