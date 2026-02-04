Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Price Target Decreased by 12.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAM:PLX) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is a decrease of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $12.75 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 310.99% from the latest reported closing price of $2.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLX is 0.01%, an increase of 71.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.16% to 17,519K shares. The put/call ratio of PLX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,581K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,509K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,315K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing a decrease of 22.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLX by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 902K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing a decrease of 19.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLX by 73.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 820K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLX by 28.06% over the last quarter.

