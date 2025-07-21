Protalix BioTherapeutics Names Gilad Mamlok CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX), Monday announced the appointment of Gilad Mamlok as new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 24, 2025, succeeding Eyal Rubin.

After the end of Rubin's tenure, he will continue to be available to the company as necessary until October 2025.

Most recently, Mamlok served as the Chief Financial Officer of TytoCare Ltd.

In the pre-market hours, PLX is trading at $1.47, up 1.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.

