Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) released Loss for first quarter of -$3.62 million

The company's earnings came in at -$3.62 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$4.60 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 169.6% to $10.11 million from $3.75 million last year.

