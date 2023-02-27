Markets
Protalix BioTherapeutics FY Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

February 27, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) reported that its net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 narrowed to about $14.9 million or $0.31 per share from $27.6 million or $0.62 per share last year.

Total revenues for the year grew to $47.64 million from $38.35 million in the prior year.

Revenue from licenses and R&D services for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $22.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 3% from the prior year. Revenues from license and R&D services represent mainly the revenues the Company recognized in connection with its license and supply agreements with Chiesi.

