Markets
PLX

Protalix: FDA Extends PDUFA Action Date For Pegunigalsidase Alfa - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announced the FDA has extended the PDUFA date for review of the Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease. The BLA submission includes a set of preclinical, clinical, and manufacturing data compiled from the phase I/II clinical trial of pegunigalsidase alfa.

The FDA extended the PDUFA action date by three months to April 27, 2021, from January 27, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular