Protalix: FDA Extends PDUFA Action Date For Pegunigalsidase Alfa - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., announced the FDA has extended the PDUFA date for review of the Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease. The BLA submission includes a set of preclinical, clinical, and manufacturing data compiled from the phase I/II clinical trial of pegunigalsidase alfa.

The FDA extended the PDUFA action date by three months to April 27, 2021, from January 27, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.