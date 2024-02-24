Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 45.08

The average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:PTGX) has been revised to 45.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 42.23 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.30% from the latest reported closing price of 28.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.15%, a decrease of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 60,428K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 5,745K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,734K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 43.34% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,316K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 0.10% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,811K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,613K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 57.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 168.70% over the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

