Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 42.23

The average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been revised to 42.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 40.19 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.42% from the latest reported closing price of 21.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTGX is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 60,110K shares. The put/call ratio of PTGX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 5,745K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,776K shares, representing an increase of 34.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,446K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 34.61% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,416K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,811K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

